Motorcyclists riding for Sycamore House

Springfield Christian Motorcyclists is hosting the Ride for Life motorcycle run on Saturday, Oct. 12, for Sycamore House Pregnancy and Family Life Center, located in Urbana. Registration opens at 11 a.m., and kick stands are up at noon for an autumn country ride through Champaign and Logan counties. The cost is $25 per motorcycle (includes passenger). The event will start at the River of Life Christian Center, 775 Washington Ave., Urbana.

The motorcyclists will begin with a short tour of the Sycamore House, led by Executive Director Sarah McNeely, followed by the ride and a free meal afterward at the River of Life Christian Center at 3 p.m. The idea for this run was created by Ruth Hunsberger, administrative director of Springfield Christian Motorcyclists. “I hope to make this an annual event to promote life and support for those finding themselves in unexpected childbearing and financial distress,” she said. Sycamore House is a nonprofit, 301cE, faith-based agency that offers support and education for unplanned pregnancies as well as prenatal needs, child-rearing skills and family relationships.

Shown are Sarah McNeely, left, executive director of Sycamore House Pregnancy and Family Life Center, and Ruth Hunsberger, left, administrative director of Springfield Christian Motorcyclists. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_cycle.jpg Shown are Sarah McNeely, left, executive director of Sycamore House Pregnancy and Family Life Center, and Ruth Hunsberger, left, administrative director of Springfield Christian Motorcyclists. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Sycamore House Pregnancy and Family Life Center.

Submitted by Sycamore House Pregnancy and Family Life Center.