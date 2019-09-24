Portman invites students to apply for Senate Page Program

WASHINGTON, DC – The office of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program now until Nov. 15. High school juniors can apply for the Spring 2020 session, which starts on Jan. 27, 2020, and ends on June 5, 2020.

The program provides an opportunity for students who have a desire to learn and contribute to the legislative process. There are 30 pages per session and each is appointed by a senator. Portman said he is honored to participate in this highly-competitive program by appointing one student per session. Pages attend academically-rigorous classes in the morning at the U.S. Senate Page School, a program fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

“The Page Program is a unique opportunity for Ohio’s youth to come experience the day-to-day inner workings of the Senate,” Portman said. “Pages spend a majority of their time on the Senate floor working with members, delivering correspondence and legislative material and learning about how Congress works. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that students will carry with them for their entire lives.”

To apply through Portman’s office, a person must be an Ohio resident, a junior in high school who will be 16 or 17 years of age, but not yet 18 years old on or before the date of appointment, and have a minimum 3.0 grade point average. Ohio applicants need to complete the online application. For any questions or for further assistance, contact Portman’s office at 202-224-3353.

Submitted by staff or U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

