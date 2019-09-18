Alumni donate funds to UHS Scholarship Fund

In the summer of 1985, the Urbana High School and St. Mary School classes of 1950 through 1959 started having combined reunions every five years. This year the reunion committee voted to discontinue the event. The committee decided to donate remaining funds accumulated during the past 35 years to the Urbana High School Scholarship Fund.

On Sept. 15, Ruth Ann Branch, treasurer of the Decade Reunion Committee, presented Kay Schenkel, treasurer of the Alumni Association, with a check for $2,649.92 on the front steps of the old Castle building. Several members of both groups were there to commemorate this occasion.