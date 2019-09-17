Fresh seafood and more

The 18th annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival, September 20-22, will offer guests an abundance of seafood and other fare, served by host Freshwater Farms of Ohio and 10 other vendors.

While dining by the outdoor stage, festival goers can grove on the music of 11 leading regional bands that will perform rock, Celtic, jazz/funk, folk, salsa, reggae and rhythm and blues.

The three-day family festival, a mile north of Urbana on U.S. 68, also offers a play zone and free bounce houses for kids, a sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays and other activities for the whole family.

Festival Food Vendors

Freshwater Farms’ main food booth will serve dinners that feature grilled trout (raised on the farm), shrimp scampi, coconut crusted shrimp, crispy whitefish fillets, jambalaya and more. The farm’s Seafood Express will offer fish and chips, jambalaya, fish sandwiches and more. Charlie’s Bar by Freshwater Farms will serve craft beers, wine and margaritas.

Big Bamboo Concessions – gator bites, crab cakes, catfish, oyster and shrimp po boys, seafood platters, catfish, bucket-o-shrimp, oysters and clams, fries, hush puppies, cole slaw

Shrimp Lips, LLC – shrimp, fish, crab legs, lobster tails, lobster mac and cheese, fried shrimp, crawfish, seafood gumbo, nachos shrimp or chicken, philly shrimp and fries, steak philly and fries, hushpuppies, corn, fries, desserts and drinks

Hot Diggity Doggers & More – fish po-boy sandwich, fish dinner, bacon wrapped hotdogs, specialty hot dogs and brats, fresh cut fries, deep fried pretzels

Southern Sisters – funnel cakes, fudge, pork tenderloins, nachos, meatball subs, doughnuts, lemon/strawberry shake-ups, chili dogs, corn dogs, deep fried Oreos

Heartland Food Services – chicken or alligator on a stick, loaded fries, loaded nachos or Greek salad in edible bowl, lamb gyro, chicken pita, grilled chicken kabobs with yellow rice, blooming onions, ribbon fries, coconut shrimp on a stick, fried catfish sandwich platters, crab cakes, hamburgers, steak tips and smashed red skin potatoes, Italian or polish sausage sandwiches, philly cheesesteaks

Kona Ice – shaved ice

Crumpler Concessions – sugar waffles, elephant ears, cheese curds

Dairy Dog – hand-dipped ice cream, milkshakes, hotdogs, chili dogs, brats, nachos and cheese, and nachos, chili and cheese

N&H Kettle Corn – kettle corn and flavored kettle corn

Shannon’s Southern Style Sweet Tea – southern style sweet tea, unsweet tea, peach tea, raspberry tea and lemon tea

About the Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival

Where: Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, one mile north of Urbana

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Daily admission: $5; ages 3-12, $2; and 2 and under, free. Free admission for anyone dressed in costume — like sea critters, pirates, mermaids and other merfolk. Admission provides access to live music, the sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses and kid’s play zone. Free parking.

Other features:

Booths featuring nonprofit organizations

Farm’s retail store open

Freshly harvested shrimp on ice for sale beginning 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

For more information, visit ohiofishandshrimpfestival.org.

