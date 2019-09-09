South Main Street slated to reopen Sept. 23

The city of Urbana anticipates wrapping up the fourth phase of the Monument Square roundabout project and starting the fifth phase on Monday, Sept. 23.

The fourth phase closed South Main Street between Monument Square and Market Street on Aug. 16 for water main replacement and roundabout improvements. That part of South Main Street is expected to reopen to traffic Sept. 23.

The fifth phase of the project involves the closure of Miami Street between Monument Square and Walnut Street on Sept. 23. This closure of Miami Street is anticipated to last about five weeks. During construction on Miami Street, access to the Miami Street public parking lot and the adjacent alleyway will be maintained from West Court Street. Local and U.S. route detours will be posted.

After the fifth phase, the entire project area will be resurfaced and re-striped. The entire roundabout project is expected to be completed by Nov. 6.

Project updates continue to be posted to the city’s website at urbanaohio.com and on the city’s Facebook page. A project bulletin board with project information and updates is at Legacy Park in Monument Square and on the north side of Monument Square.

Businesses remain open throughout the construction. Parking is affected, but there is plenty of parking in the downtown area a short walk from any destination.

The city’s contractor for the Monument Square Roundabout /U.S. routes 68 and 36 upgrade is R.B. Jergens Contractors Inc. The project includes safety improvements to the existing roundabout, additional lighting, and water line replacement work. The project is funded with federal Small Cities, Safety, and Urban Resurfacing funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation. The water main replacement work is funded by a loan and a grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The balance of project funding is being provided by the city of Urbana Capital Improvement funds, including the Stormwater and Water funds.

Info from the city of Urbana.

