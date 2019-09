The Grimes Quarter Century Club will celebrate its 53rd anniversary Sept. 21 at the Champaign Aviation Museum at Grimes Field. This event is for employees with 25-plus years with Grimes/Honeywell. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. The price is $15 at the door.

Reservations are due by Sept. 13 by calling Phyllis Kite at 937-653-3788.

Staff report

Info submitted on behalf of Grimes Quarter Century Club.

