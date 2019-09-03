Community Calendar

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.

Opiate Task Force: 12:30-2 p.m., Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Group meets first Tuesday of the month at this time and site. For info: 937-465-1045

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Combo of stories, activities to prepare children for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris

Soil Health Workshop: 5-8 p.m., Smith Farm, 2684 Mt. Tabor Road. Cost: $10 in advance; $10 at door. Dinner provided. Make checks payable to Logan County Land Trust, c/o Bob Stoll, 5952 state Route 540, Bellefontaine 43311.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

Census 2020-Champaign County Complete Count Committee: 10:30 a.m. organizational meeting, Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Angry Birds 2: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11

Overcomer: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56. For 3-year rabies vaccine, need proof of Rabies Vaccination from your vet. No appointment. needed. For more info: 937-834-5236.

Overcomer: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Simon Kenton Pathfinders Memorial Ride: starting at Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St. Same-day registration 8-10 a.m. Free Palooza 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Coffeehouse. Online registration, cost of Ride, more: SimonKentonPathfinders.org

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Overcomer: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana