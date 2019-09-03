Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Combo of stories, activities to prepare children for reading.Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris

Soil Health Workshop: 5-8 p.m., Smith Farm, 2684 Mt. Tabor Road. Cost: $10 in advance; $10 at door. Dinner provided. Make checks payable to Logan County Land Trust, c/o Bob Stoll, 5952 state Route 540, Bellefontaine 43311.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

Census 2020-Champaign County Complete Count Committee: 10:30 a.m. organizational meeting, Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Angry Birds 2: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook.Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

Book Signing: 5-8:30 p.m., North Lewisburg municipal building, East Main Street. Former resident Ralph L. Coleman Jr. returns to read from his “Along Spain Creek” works and sign copies of his book. Door prizes, refreshments.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11

Overcomer: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56. For 3-year rabies vaccine, need proof of Rabies Vaccination from your vet. No appointment. needed. For more info: 937-834-5236.

Overcomer: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Simon Kenton Pathfinders Memorial Ride: starting at Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St. Same-day registration 8-10 a.m. Free Palooza 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Coffeehouse. Online registration, cost of Ride, more: SimonKentonPathfinders.org

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Overcomer: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of all experience levels. Call or drop by to secure spot.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.

Knitting: 2-5 .pm., St. Paris Public Library for all ages

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all who retired or will retire under Ohio Public Employment. Mary Lee-Pichert of Ohio Senior Health Insurance will discuss Medicare and insurance.

Free Line-Dance Lessons: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting today at Life Net Church, 142 Dellinger Road, Urbana. Open to teens and adults. For info, call instructor Jack Ferryman at 937-652-1763 or 937-441-8579.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 in high school media center

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Combo of stories, activities to prepare children for reading.Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board of elections office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Library Art: 4:30 .pm., St. Paris Public Library. All ages can try their hand at Leaf Chalk Art.

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook.Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new Legos or funds to purchase them welcome. Also welcome Legos in good condition.