Spinner excels at Buckeye Boys State

“A week to shape a lifetime.” That’s the slogan used at American Legion Buckeye Boys State. For the past 83 years, American Legion Buckeye Boys State has taught 1,000-plus young men how to be leaders, servants, and patriots. Through hands-on participation in city, county, and state government simulations, “boys staters” experience the value of working together, and reap the rewards of a job-well-done in the form of a city Honor Flag. There are 29 cities making up nine counties, each named in honor of a fallen American Legion service man or woman. Flags are awarded each night to one city per county, and one County Honor Flag is given to the most exemplary county of the day.

Caleb Spinner, a rising high school senior at Mechanicsburg High School, participated in this year’s Buckeye Boys State program, as did Sam Stickley from Graham High School. Spinner was a member of Spaeth City in DeWeese County, and was elected mayor by his fellow Spaethians. “I had the privilege of getting to know 35 of the most outstanding young men in the world at Boys State,” Spinner said. “It was a truly life-changing experience!” Spaeth City won back-to-back Honor Flags the first two nights of the four-night competition. “We all worked hard every day; I think we made Mr. Spaeth proud!”

Caleb Spinner hoists the City Honor Flag after an evening ceremony. While serving as Mayor of Spaeth City, Caleb and his city won two flags https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_DSCN0462.jpg Caleb Spinner hoists the City Honor Flag after an evening ceremony. While serving as Mayor of Spaeth City, Caleb and his city won two flags Submitted photos Caleb Spinner (middle) is pictured with members of American Legion Post 238. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_IMG_0338.jpg Caleb Spinner (middle) is pictured with members of American Legion Post 238. Submitted photos