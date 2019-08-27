Community Calendar

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Crochet 101-Crunchy Stitch Dishcloth: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. RSVP by Aug. 28.

Toy Story 4: Throwback Thursday – 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $5 today.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11

Angry Birds 2: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show: registration starts at noon; awards at 5 p.m. Proceeds go to village’s first responders. For more info: Burgcarshow@gmail.com; 937-508-7073; https://bit.ly/2Jsu068; Facebook.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Angry Birds 2: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Angry Birds 2: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.

Opiate Task Force: 12:30-2 p.m., Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Group meets first Tuesday of the month at this time and site. For info: 937-465-1045

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris

Soil Health Workshop: 5-8 p.m., Smith Farm, 2684 Mt. Tabor Road. Cost: $10 in advance; $10 at door. Dinner provided. Make Checks payable to Logan County Land Trust, c/o Bob Stoll, 5952 state Route 540, Bellefontaine 43311.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56. To get a 3-year rabies vaccine, you must bring proof of the Rabies Vaccination from your vet. For more info: 937-834-5236.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Simon Kenton Pathfinders Memorial Ride: starting at Depot Coffeehouse on Miami Street

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.

Knitting: 2-5 .pm., St. Paris Public Library for all ages

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all who retired or will retire under Ohio Public Employment. Mary Lee-Pichert of Ohio Senior Health Insurance will discuss Medicare and insurance.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 in high school media center

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board of elections office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Library Art: 4:30 .pm., St. Paris Public Library. All ages can try their hand at Leaf Chalk Art.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

District 127: 6 .pm., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5-12

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

“There’s a Bug in the Bog”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, free for members. Jim Lemon will present the program.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana