Have a memory of Mac-O-Chee Castle to share?

WEST LIBERTY – Piatt Castles’ oral history project, Memories of Mac-O-Chee, allows former employees, volunteers and visitors to have their memories of the castle video-recorded. This is possible through the efforts of the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a non-profit organization that focuses on research and programming at Piatt Castles. Mac-O-Chee Castle is scheduled to close at the end of October.

To make an appointment for a recording at Mac-O-Chee, visit www.piattcastles.org or www.piattcastles.org or call 937-844-3902. Recordings will be scheduled on the half hour on these dates and times:

– Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2 (Labor Day weekend) – 9:30 a.m.-noon and 4-5:30 p.m.

– Sept. 7 – 2-4 p.m.

– Sept. 28 – 9:30-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m.

– Oct. 26 and 27 – 11:30, noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 and 2 p.m.

Anyone who registers to record a memory of Mac-O-Chee at one of the times on the days listed will receive free admission to Mac-O-Chee Castle. Participants will be asked to sign a release form so short segments can be used on social media. Complete recordings will remain in the archive at Mac-A-Cheek Castle.

Additional written memories may be sent to macochee@2access.net.

Submitted story

Info from Piatt Castles.

