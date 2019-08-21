Darling of comedy clubs

Urbana native Damon Darling, 33, is returning to his hometown to record his first stand-up comedy special. He’ll be on the patio of the Wing Bar, South Main Street, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Entry is free.

Now a Springfield resident, Darling says he remembers his days at Urbana High School, Class of 2005, and delivering the Daily Citizen as a kid.

These days, he’s into stand-up and was a finalist in the Funniest Person in Cincinnati’s amateur category at the Go Bananas Comedy Club earlier this month.

“I make it a point to stay on the stage to master my material with an average five shows a month and open mics all week,” Darling said. “I created one open mic and four showcases – giving me coordinator experience.”

The comedian says he’s created over 300 comedy skits and tries to do an average of five shows a month. A regular at Ohio Funny Bone clubs, he’s performed in Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Toledo, as well as in Indianapolis, Illinois, Newport, Kentucky, and San Diego, California.

Besides performing stand-up, Darling says he also is a writer, actor, director and filmmaker. He has close to 5,000 followers on Instagram.

Saturday’s performance is being created for iTunes and streaming platforms.

Urbana native Damon Darling is shown performing stand-up comedy at the Funny Bone in Columbus. He’ll be in Urbana on Saturday for a performance on the Wing Bar’s patio. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_Damon.jpg Urbana native Damon Darling is shown performing stand-up comedy at the Funny Bone in Columbus. He’ll be in Urbana on Saturday for a performance on the Wing Bar’s patio. Submitted photo

Urbana native filming show here