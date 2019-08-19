2019 Chili Cook-off organizing

Planning for the 13th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival and Hoopla Parade is in full swing and the committee is working to make the Sept. 28 event the best ever! Led by chairman, Bill Bean, the committee includes Beth Adair, Brett Spriggs, Carolyn Headlee, Lois Monroe, Alyssa Dunham, Mary Collier, Jeremiah Stocksdale, Jeff Heiberger, Sandy Gonzalez, Audra Bean, Linda Monroe, Vince Gonzalez, Mark Hall, Lois Monroe and Amy Armstrong.

Applications to enter the competition are available on line (www.chilicookoffofurbana.com) and at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce office, 127 W. Court St., Urbana. If you have a “special” chili recipe or just love to cook, don’t miss this opportunity to win the grand prize of $1,000. Additional winners will pocket, $500, $300, $200 or $100 as a runner-up. The discounted entry fee of $25 expires Sept. 10. Entries received after that date, will be $50. Entries are limited to the first 50 teams (a team is limited to 4 members) and everyone must submit a written application. Take advantage of the early registration discount… shake out your apron, grab the big iron pot, and showcase your chili!

The Festival is sponsored by the Monument Square District and is held in conjunction with the Hoopla Parade featuring the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles. Applications for the parade are available on the Festival web site and 4-H groups, ball teams, church groups, and area bands are invited to join the fun!

Contact Bill Bean at 937-653-6376 for more information.

The committee is hard at work. Pictured from left to right, front row are Lois Monroe, Mary Collier, Bill Bean and Audra Bean; in second row are Vince Gonzalez, Sandy Gonzalez, Mark Hall, Linda Monroe and Jeramiah Stocksdale.

By Sandy Gonzalez

Sandy Gonzalez is one of the event organizers.

