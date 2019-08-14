Junior Fair Dairy Sale

Champion Overall Production Winner Silas King’s dairy basket sold for $325 to a large group of buyers.

Overall Milk Production Award winner Cole Pond’s dairy basket sold for $1,350 to a large syndicate of buyers.

Overall Protein Production winner Colton Thomas’s dairy basket sold for $475 to a large syndicate of buyers.

Overall Butterfat Production winner Ally Cupps’s dairy basket sold for $285 to a large group of buyers.

Supreme Champion Easton McGuire’s and Supreme Junior Champion Colton Thomas’ dairy basket sold for $585 to a large group of buyers.

A large group of buyers bought the dairy breed champion milk sale for $1,275. The contributing project winners were Champion Holstein – Cole Pond; Champion Milking Shorthorn – Emily Bonser; Champion Brown Swiss – Annalise Forman; Champion Jersey – Easton McGuire; Champion Guernsey – Rachel Lokai; Jr. Champion Holstein – Colton Thomas; Jr. Champion Brown Swiss – Gloria Terry; Jr. Champion Guernsey – Rachel Lokai; Jr. Champion Milking Shorthorn – Emily Bonser; Jr. Champion Ayrshire – Emily Bonser.

The Dairy Quiz Bowl Basket Team Members (Gloria Terry, Cole Pond, Kody Pond, Kaleb Pond, Silas King and Sami King) basket was purchased for $336 by a large group of buyers.

Lantz Farms was the Buyer of Youth and Barn Dairy Basket for $200.