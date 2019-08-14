Springfield birthing center recognized

SPRINGFIELD – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio has recognized the Family Birthing Center at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Hospital with a Blue Distinction® Center for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

Blue Distinction Centers are hospitals that have earned national designation for showing expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes based on objective measures developed with input from the medical community.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies across the nation have recognized more than 1,000 hospitals as Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care. Hospitals recognized with this designation are assessed using a combination of quality information supplied by hospitals and cost measures derived from BCBS companies’ medical claims.

