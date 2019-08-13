Fair winners

Kyndall Metz, Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat

Garrett Wallen, Champion Born and Raised Market Lamb; Addison Wallen, Reserve Champion Born and Raised Market Lamb. Garrett was also champion intermediate showmanship winner Addison was champion rookie.

Addison Wallen, Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs.

Garrett Wallen, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs.

Derek Beaver won the Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor award, Reserve Best of Exhibition Pen of Show, Champion American or Mediterranean Class (old pen), Champion Feather Legged Bantum (old pen), Reserve Champion Feather Legged Bantam Class (young pen) Reserve Champion Exhibition Pen of Turkeys, Reserve Champion English or AOB (old pen), Champion Intermediate Showman, 1st place Intermediate Poster, 2nd place Intermediate Skillathon

Kole Bishop, Grand Champion Overall Breeding Gilt

Kole Bishop, Reserve Champion Purebred Market Barrow