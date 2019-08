Bryden Ankrom’s Champion Dairy Steer was purchased by a syndicate for $1,900 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Steer Sale on Friday.

Cooper Hudson Love’s Champion Rate of Gain steer was purchased by a syndicate for $1,000 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Steer Sale on Friday.

Eric Goddard’s Showman of Showman Sr. Skillathon steer was purchased by a syndicate for $450 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Steer Sale on Friday.

Gage Phillips’s Champion Rate of Gain steer was purchased by a syndicate for $850 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Steer Sale on Friday.

Samuel Hoewischer’s Reserve Champion Dairy Steer was purchased by America’s Trust Insurance Group for $500 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Steer Sale on Friday.