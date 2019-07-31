Urbana police resolve standoff

On Tuesday afternoon, July 30 at 3:57 p.m. Urbana police officers went to 1060 S. High St., Apt. 4, attempting to serve felony and outstanding warrants on Brandon Chapman, age 23, of Urbana. After knocking and announcing their presence there to serve the warrants, the apartment tenant, 22-year old Alyce Burchnell, refused to cooperate with police and allow them inside to check for Chapman and take him into custody.

Throughout the afternoon, police continued to try to negotiate with Burchnell through a window and on the telephone but had no success in gaining her cooperation. Knowing that a one month old child was inside as well as the wanted felon, additional officers were called in and police obtained a court ordered search warrant for the apartment.

Police evacuated neighboring apartments for safety concerns and a 6:35 p.m. a team of officers entered the apartment through a back door and took both Chapman and Burchnell into custody. The infant was found in an upstairs bedroom and was later turned over to a family member.

Chapman was booked into Tri-County Jail on a Capious felony probation warrant from the Adult Parole Authority. He also had outstanding traffic warrants out of Marion and Springfield.

Additionally, Urbana police have charged Chapman with:

– Obstructing Official Business, a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

– Resisting Arrest, a 2nd degree misdemeanor

– Inducing Panic, a 1st degree misdemeanor.

– Possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor, and,

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor.

Burchnell is charged with:

– Obstructing Official Business, a 2nd degree misdemeanor

– Obstructing Justice, a 1st degree misdemeanor, and

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor

This standoff caused inconvenience for the residents of the apartment complex, many of whom gathered outside nearby watching as the incident unfolded. Police are grateful to the apartment complex management who assisted them on scene and to the residents of the complex and the surrounding neighborhood, whose lives were disrupted during this incident, for their patience and cooperation waiting until the incident was safely and peacefully brought to an end. Residents were able to return to their apartments at 6:45 p.m.

Urbana police officers escort Brandon Chapman to the back of a waiting cruiser after an attempt to serve a warrant turned into a standoff at the 1060 S. High St. apartment complex in Urbana on Tuesday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Chapman-arrest.jpg Urbana police officers escort Brandon Chapman to the back of a waiting cruiser after an attempt to serve a warrant turned into a standoff at the 1060 S. High St. apartment complex in Urbana on Tuesday. Photos from Urbana Police Division. Brandon Chapman exits the rear door of an apartment unit in the custody of an Urbana police officer at 1060 S. High St. after police resolved a standoff sparked by attempting to serve a warrant on Tuesday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Sgt.-Kizer-with-Chapman.jpg Brandon Chapman exits the rear door of an apartment unit in the custody of an Urbana police officer at 1060 S. High St. after police resolved a standoff sparked by attempting to serve a warrant on Tuesday. Photos from Urbana Police Division. Urbana police officers prepare to execute a search warrant on Tuesday at a 1060 S. High St. apartment unit. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_officers-preparing-for-search-warrant.jpg Urbana police officers prepare to execute a search warrant on Tuesday at a 1060 S. High St. apartment unit. Photos from Urbana Police Division.

Submitted story

Information from Urbana Police Division.

