Civista merging into one Urbana site

SANDUSKY – Beginning Saturday, Aug. 31, Civista Bank will combine its two Urbana offices into one location; services will continue to be provided at its existing 601 Scioto St. office. The last day for drive-up and ATM services at the 504 N. Main St. drive-up branch will be Friday, Aug. 30.

“Customers will have full lobby, drive-up, night depository and 24/7 ATM banking options at our nearby Scioto Street branch, just as they do today,” said Gary Weaver, Civista Bank retail market leader.

This change comes after reviewing customers’ banking preferences, including the increased use of the bank’s digital services, according to a news release. These services include the Civista Bank mobile app, online banking and mobile deposit, among other digital banking tools.

“We are committed to serving the financial needs of Urbana and the greater Champaign County area,” said Civista Bank CEO/President Dennis Shaffer. “We look forward to being a part of the community for many years to come.”

