Iconic landmark for sale

WEST LIBERTY – Mac-O-Chee Castle is to be sold at auction on Oct. 19, according to a news release.

Margaret Piatt of Piatt Castles Inc. announced that October will mark the end of the final tour season for the historic structure.

Margaret represents the 3rd generation of the Piatt family (daughter Kate represents the 4th generation) to hold title to and stewardship of the two 19th century limestone mansions known as Mac-O-Chee and Mac-A-Cheek, built by Piatt brothers Donn and Abram, respectively. Visitors from all over the world have toured these unique homes nestled in the countryside east of West Liberty, and both properties are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

When asked why the family is selling Mac-O-Chee, Piatt replied, “As I reflect upon the past, I am grateful that my parents and uncle were able to purchase Mac-O-Chee and that three generations of my family have had the opportunity to share it with the public. In the present, we face the sad truth that we cannot afford the ongoing maintenance of two properties, nor the restoration we hoped to implement in Mac-O-Chee. We’ve made the difficult decision to sell the one historic home before further damage occurs and to focus our resources on the other building, Mac-A-Cheek. As we look to the immediate and more distant future, we intend to continue our mission of public education by expanding our exhibit and program offerings … at Mac-A-Cheek Castle.”

Centerville-based Auctioneer Tim Lile has been contracted to conduct the auction. Ironically, one of Lile’s first summer jobs was as a tour guide at the Piatt Castles. Lile said, “… I am honored and look forward to working on this unique project in my hometown.”

In addition to Mac-O-Chee (on four acres), Lile said, “the auction will include the farmhouse next door, also on four acres, plus surplus antiques and collectibles.” Details regarding the real estate auction will available at OhioRealEstateAuctions.com and at PiattCastles.org. Information regarding the sale of antiques and collectibles will be available in late August at BidNowLLC.com.

According to Lile, such advance notice of the auction will provide interested buyers open house opportunities throughout this final tour season. Minimum bid for the Mac-O-Chee Castle is $150,000, and the minimum bid for the neighboring farm house is $150,000. The castle and farm may be bid on separately, but a minimum joint bid is $300,000.

Lile said said the castle would require additional investment from the new owner for future use.

Lile said new owners would be free to do with the castle and/or farm house as they choose. He said a property being listed on the National Register does not overlay any restrictions on it. Lile said the property, if restored, has limitless possibilities and could serve as a lodging destination in an area of Logan County known for tourism.

