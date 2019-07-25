Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Green Hills Apartments, 6565 S. U.S. 68, West Liberty. Register at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Cantina Escape Room: Food, fun and friendship 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St.

The Lion King: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Summer Reading Final Program: 1-3 p.m., St. Paris Public Library. Everyone welcome.

Summer Reading Club Finale Party: Champaign County Library, for Kids noon-1 p.m. and for Teens at 3 p.m.

22nd Annual West Liberty Ice Cream Social: 4-7:30 p.m., West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 W. Newell St. Homemade ice cream, sandwiches, chicken and noodles, beverages. Proceeds benefit Ryan and Erika Berry family.

The Lion King: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Summer Reading Club Finale Party: 8-11:30 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

OSU Summer Send-Off: 6 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Rd. Free event for OSU alumni and incoming and current students from Champaign County. RSVP Jill Michael at jill@michaelfamilyfarms.com or 937-215-5013 by July 25.

The Lion King: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, JULY 29

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, administrative offices, 711 Wood St. Action items may include a proposed tax levy.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Gentle Care Health Center, 15 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Register at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Magic Show: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Trivia Night: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Graham Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting rescheduled to this date in high school media center

Beginners Yoga with Moon Cycles: 6:30 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (county/subdivisions budget hearings)

The Lion King: 6:30 p.m., the Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Champaign County Fair: today through Aug. 9 at the county fairgrounds

Kiser Lake Stargaze: 9 p.m., Kiser Lake Beach Parking Area. A program of the St. Paris Public Library.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (change from the normal 7 p.m. schedule)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: noon-6 p.m., Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available, but not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605.

“Rare Plants”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Jim McCormac will present the program.

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park, West Liberty. $9 for adults; $5 for kids. All proceeds go toward local Lions projects. Last fry of the season.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 6 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, West Liberty. Free concert is in conjunction with ice cream social.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (changed from original Aug. 19 date)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mercy Health-St. Paris Family Medicine, 114-B S Springfield St. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Madden Road Fest: 2-11 p.m., Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, just north of Mutual

School Supplies for Kids Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon or until supplies are gone, Messiah Lutheran Church, East Lawn Ave.Children will receive school supplies packaged by grade.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris. Noah Back entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting changed to noon Aug. 15

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.