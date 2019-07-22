Enjoy the Great Outdoors at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be bringing the great outdoors to the Ohio State Fair once again July 24 through Aug. 4. The department’s 8-acre park features a variety of shows, displays and interactive exhibits that will provide visitors with a glimpse into the many outdoor recreational activities Ohio has to offer.

“The Natural Resources Park is always fun, and there are so many great things to do there,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Where else can you paddle a kayak, see a show, catch a fish, stroll through a prairie, and see butterflies all in one location?”

This is a special year in the Natural Resources Park as ODNR celebrates Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday. One of the most popular Ohio State Fair traditions for guests of all ages is talking with Smokey, our 14-foot tall animatronic bear who greets everyone by name and educates visitors about preventing wildfires. This year, fairgoers can use the new Commemorative Smokey Bear Snapchat filter to celebrate 75 years of preventing wildfires. It’s a great addition to your fair pictures or selfie with Ohio’s favorite bear. The gift shop, located near the information booth, offers a variety of items including 75th anniversary Smokey Bear souvenirs.

There’s so much fun and family-friendly entertainment to discover at the ODNR Natural Resources Park this year including:

– Amphitheater with free entertainment daily, such as lumberjacks, musical acts, Columbus Zoo animals, and retriever dogs

– Kayak pond and personal watercraft simulator

– Indoor air gun and archery building

– Butterfly house and wildlife boardwalk

– Kids fishing pond with bluegill

– Geological walkway through Ohio’s history

– Camper Village and trail

Located in the southeast corner of the fairgrounds, the ODNR Natural Resources Park is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily during the Ohio State Fair with most activities starting at 11 a.m. All the activities in the park are free with admission to the Ohio State Fair.

For more information about the ODNR Natural Resources Park or to check out the daily amphitheater schedule, visit ohiodnr.gov/statefair. For more information about the Ohio State Fair, visit ohiostatefair.com.

And don’t forget to wish Smokey Bear ‘Happy 75th Birthday!’

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

