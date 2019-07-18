Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JULY 19

District 127: Food, fun and friendship 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Movie Night: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. See website for details.

Summerfest: 6 p.m. vendors and crafters open, tractor show; 7 p.m. bonfire and live music. All free at Concord Community Center Park, 3263 N. state Route 560.

Touch A Truck: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., parking lot of Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Free event includes hot dogs, chips, water; shave ice for first 200 people.

The Lion King: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana (special 1:30 p.m. showtime)

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Art Affair on the Square: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Urbana, with artwork to see and buy, live music, food vendors …

Apollo 11 Moon Landing Anniversary Party: 3 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Summerfest: 8 a.m. baseball tourney starts, vendors, crafters open; 10 a.m. antique tractor pulls; noon kiddie tractor pull; 1 p.m. classic car cruise-in, auction; 6 p.m. Overdrive concert. All free. Concord Community Center Park, 3263 N. state Route 560.

Band and Street Organs: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., about 20 new and antique organs will liven Melvin Miller Park with music during gathering of the Mid-America Chapter of the Musical Box Society International members

The Lion King: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Revisit Moon Landing at Mac-A-Cheek Castle: 10 a.m. discussion, in room furnished during that period, for those who remember and those too young to remember. Make reservation at www.piattcastles.org or 937-844-3902.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Summerfest: 8 a.m. baseball tourney starts; 10:30 a.m. church service, then potluck; 11 a.m., vendors/crafters open; 1 p.m. museum dedication inside. All free at Concord Community Center Park, 3263 N. state Route 560.

Band and Street Organs: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., about 20 new and antique organs will liven Melvin Miller Park with music during gathering of the Mid-America Chapter of the Musical Box Society International members

The Lion King: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 7 p.m., Melvin Miller Park, Urbana. The band and a choir will provide a free program of patriotic songs.

MONDAY, JULY 22

Teen Scene: – Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Soda Bottle Rocket: 2-3 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Create your own soda bottle rocket and see how high/far it can go.

Lego Club: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library

School Supplies for Kids: Packaging starts today. Financial donations with “School Supplies” in memo line can be sent to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana 43078. Distribution Day at church is 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for preK and older

Lunch Bunch: 12:30-2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

Astronaut Helmets: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Space Themed Canvas Art: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Urbana City Council: 6 p.m. regular meeting, upstairs training room of municipal building (rather than the usual municipal courtroom setting/delayed from July 16)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades preK through 12

Library Art: 1 .pm., St. Paris Public Library, for grades preK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

International Tape Station: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades preK through 12

Euchre: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Movie Night: 4:45-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10. See website for details.

Crochet 101-Crocheted Water Balloons: 6 p.m. crafting class for adults at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 23.

Despicable Me: 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Admission is $5