Mercy offers free skin cancer checkup

SPRINGFIELD – Free skin cancer screenings will be offered 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Oakview Dermatology, 2443 Troy Road, Springfield, courtesy of Mercy Health – Springfield, American Academy of Dermatology and Oakview Dermatology.

The screenings are free, but appointments must be made by calling Mercy Health at 937-523-8617.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer and incidences of skin cancer are going up annually. One of every five Americans will have skin cancer, and each year doctors find more new cases of skin cancer than breast, prostate, lung and colon cancer combined.

Skin cancers found and removed early are almost always curable.

In addition to having a doctor perform regular skin cancer screenings, people are advised to check their skin monthly from head to toe. Look for new moles or growths. Check existing moles to see if they have changed. If you see a change or have a mole or growth that itches, bleeds or doesn’t heal, make an appointment with a skin doctor.

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health.

