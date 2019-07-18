St. Paris Council seeks person to fill vacant seat

ST. PARIS – Kathy DeWeese resigned her seat on the St. Paris Village Council, having accepted a position in Alabama, and the council is requesting letters of interest with qualifications by Aug. 14 from those wishing to fill the vacant seat, according to Mayor Brenda Cook. Council has until Aug. 30 to name a replacement to serve through the end of this year. Those wishing to serve the remaining two years of the term must file petitions with the Champaign County Board of Elections by 4 p.m. Aug. 7 for their names to be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Staff report