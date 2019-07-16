Garden Club entries sought

The Champaign County Federation of Garden Clubs will present “Beautiful America – Land I Love” in the horticulture building during the Champaign County fair, Aug. 2-9.

People living in Champaign County or in Champaign County school districts are invited to enter the Open Class show. Details are available in the Fair Premium Book, available at the Fair Secretary’s Office. Entry forms are at the back of the book and may be filled out and taken to the Fair Secretary’s Office. Entries close July 24.

Info from the Champaign County Federation of Garden Clubs.

