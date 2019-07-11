Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JULY 12

District 127: Food, fun and friendship, 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, grades 5 through 12

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library. Everyone welcome.

Champaign Economic Partnership Board: special meeting cancelled

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St.

Spider-Man: Far from Home: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

M’burg Summer Celebration: 2 p.m. parade from Main St. to Goshen Park. Activities include baseball game between M’burg All-Stars and Ohio Village Muffins; music games, fireworks at dusk. See more at mechanicsburgvillage.com

“Ice Ages in Ohio”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Dale Gnidovec will present the program.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Open House: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out the renovations and programs throughout the day. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

“Mary Poppins Returns”: Movie starts at 2:30 p.m. at Champaign County Library and North Lewisburg Branch Library. A Family Movie Matinee event.

Lego Club: 11 a.m.-noon, North Lewisburg Branch Library

Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560. 50-50 drawings, pull tabs, more. Food available. For info, call 937-653-8185.

Spider-Man: Far from Home: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Goshen Park, Mechanicsburg. Dustin Danger entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Spider-Man: Far from Home: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, JULY 15

Beginner Yoga Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Space is limited. Call or drop in to secure a spot.

Teen Scene: Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, high school media center, to discuss personnel matters and to take action

Guided Galaxy Paint: 6 p.m. adult crafting class at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 12.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children crawling through 2 years old

Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for preK and older

Lunch Bunch: 12:30-2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, open to everyone

Space Art: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Movie Night: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13+. See website for details.

Urbana City Council: 6 p.m. regular meeting, upstairs training room of municipal building (rather than the usual municipal courtroom setting)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades preK through 12

Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades preK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library.Open to everyone.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Family Game Night: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages

Digital Marketing Workshop: 8:30-10:30 a.m., St. Paris village conference room, 135 W. Main St., St. Paris. Free for small businesses. Pre-registration required by contacting Melissa Carter, 740-289-2071, ext 222, or carter.1094@osu.edu

Barks & Books: noon, Champaign County Library

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Out of This World – Build an Alien: First 50 served, 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades preK through 12

Apollo Landing Anniversary Program: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. Solar System Ambassador Kurtz Miller will present program on 50th anniversary of moon landing with slide show, hands-on activities.

Triad Board of Education: 7:15 p.m. regular session in the boardroom (this is a change in time). No building and grounds meeting before regular session.

The Lion King: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana