Sparkling summer celebrations

The Grimes Field Fourth of July fireworks display was a hit at the Urbana municipal airport on July 4. The display provided the finale to the day’s activities, which included the annual Urbana Rotary Chicken Barbecue and a free concert, part of the Arts Council’s summer series. In the photo, fireworks streamers descend through the dusky sky with the iconic Grimes Field airplane hangar in the foreground. See page 10 for more photos from local summer celebrations. See stories at right and below for previews of more summer celebrations in Champaign County.

The Grimes Flying Laboratory is a traditional sight in the skies over Grimes Field on the Fourth of July. The “Lab” is a Beech aircraft that Urbana industrialist Warren Grimes used to test his company’s lighting creations in the mid-20th century. Fundraisers and local charity efforts help keep the “Lab” flying. Grimes Manufacturing was purchased by larger corporations over the decades after Warren Grimes, and those owners no longer financially support the Flying Lab.

Ella Putterbaugh holds a sparkler during the Christiansburg Independence Day celebration on Sunday in the village. The celebration is one of many summer gatherings that take place on or around Independence Day.

The faint silhouette of children climbing the slide in Christiansburg’s park provides a contrast to the bright fireworks in the sky. The village held its celebration on Sunday, capped off by fireworks at night.