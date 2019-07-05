Disaster loans available for May 27-29 damage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Pilkerton, acting administrator of the Small Business Administration, issued the following statement after the announcement of the presidential disaster declaration for several counties in Ohio affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding and landslides on May 27-29:

“The U.S. Small Business Administration is strongly committed to providing Ohio residents with the most effective response possible to assist businesses, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans. Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority.”

The disaster declaration covers Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry and Pickaway counties, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Allen, Athens, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Coshocton, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Hardin, Licking, Logan, Madison, Morgan, Noble, Preble, Ross, Shelby, Van Wert, Vinton and Warren in Ohio; and Adams, Jay, Randolph and Wayne in Indiana.

SBA has Business Recovery Centers in Greene and Montgomery counties to help businesses apply. SBA representatives at the centers can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA application.

Business Recovery Centers

– Greene County

Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce

3210 Beaver-Vu Drive

Beavercreek, OH 45431

Hours: Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

– Montgomery County:

Harrison Twp. Community Center

5945 N. Dixie Dove

Dayton, OH 45414

Hours: Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Champaign County small businesses, nonprofits may apply

Info from U.S. Small Business Administration and Champaign County Emergency Management Agency.

