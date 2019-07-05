Community Calendar

SATURDAY, JULY 6
Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon. Check out the vendors and get local products. For more info, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris
Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Christiansburg Fireworks/Activities: 9 a.m. church services start activities at park, corner of Wilson and Second streets. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Firefighters’ water ball tourney at 1 p.m. on First Street. Fireworks at dusk.
MONDAY, JULY 8
Teen Scene: Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12
Nebula in a Jar: 2-3 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Create your very own nebula.
Crafting with Creativebug-Hand Embroidered Pins: for adults at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 5.
TUESDAY, JULY 9
Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street,Urbana
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 6 p.m. regular board meeting, Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1653 E. Kingscreek Road
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for PreK and older
Lunch Bunch: 12:30-2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for everyone
Constellations/Color Changing Milk: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-10
Urbana City Council: 6 p.m. regular meeting in upstairs training room of municipal building (originally scheduled July 2 in municipal courtroom/council chambers)
Urbana School Board: 6 p.m. special meeting, admin. offices, 711 Wood St. Actions, discussions include personnel issues, new courses, proposed tax levy. Executive session will be held to discuss sale of property via competitive bids.
Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library: 6-7 p.m. in library meeting room. Finalizing plans for upcoming events.
Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. Everyone retiring under PERS invited. Discussing health insurance, cola, potential pension changes.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10
Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Memorial Health, 1958 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana
Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12
Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12
Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for everyone
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.
Graham Board of Education: regular meeting rescheduled to this date has been moved to 6 p.m. July 30 in high school media center
Kids Space Builds: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library
THURSDAY, JULY 11
Throwback Thursday Movie – The Greatest Showman: 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are$5.
Neil Armstrong Museum “Black Holes”: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12
Flower String Art: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults
Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg
Champaign County Board of Elections: regular session at 9 a.m. in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512S. U.S. Route 68
Kids Space Builds: 1 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library
Ironwood Wolves: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages
Knitting 101-Nine-Patch Dishcloth: 6 p.m. adult craft class at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 9.
FRIDAY, JULY 12
District 127: Food, fun and friendship, 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, grades 5 through 12
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library. Everyone welcome.
Champaign Economic Partnership Board: special meeting at 8:30 a.m. in Security Board Room, Security National Bank building