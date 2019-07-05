Community Calendar

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon. Check out the vendors and get local products. For more info, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Christiansburg Fireworks/Activities: 9 a.m. church services start activities at park, corner of Wilson and Second streets. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Firefighters’ water ball tourney at 1 p.m. on First Street. Fireworks at dusk.

MONDAY, JULY 8

Teen Scene: Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Nebula in a Jar: 2-3 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Create your very own nebula.

Crafting with Creativebug-Hand Embroidered Pins: for adults at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 5.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street,Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 6 p.m. regular board meeting, Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1653 E. Kingscreek Road

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for PreK and older

Lunch Bunch: 12:30-2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for everyone

Constellations/Color Changing Milk: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-10

Urbana City Council: 6 p.m. regular meeting in upstairs training room of municipal building (originally scheduled July 2 in municipal courtroom/council chambers)

Urbana School Board: 6 p.m. special meeting, admin. offices, 711 Wood St. Actions, discussions include personnel issues, new courses, proposed tax levy. Executive session will be held to discuss sale of property via competitive bids.

Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library: 6-7 p.m. in library meeting room. Finalizing plans for upcoming events.

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. Everyone retiring under PERS invited. Discussing health insurance, cola, potential pension changes.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Memorial Health, 1958 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for everyone

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting rescheduled to this date has been moved to 6 p.m. July 30 in high school media center

Kids Space Builds: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Throwback Thursday Movie – The Greatest Showman: 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are$5.

Neil Armstrong Museum “Black Holes”: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Flower String Art: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular session at 9 a.m. in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512S. U.S. Route 68

Kids Space Builds: 1 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Ironwood Wolves: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Knitting 101-Nine-Patch Dishcloth: 6 p.m. adult craft class at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 9.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

District 127: Food, fun and friendship, 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, grades 5 through 12

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library. Everyone welcome.

Champaign Economic Partnership Board: special meeting at 8:30 a.m. in Security Board Room, Security National Bank building