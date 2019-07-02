Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: Sponsored by Champaign Cruisers at Skelley Lumber, 1300 N. Main St., Urbana. Visitors welcome free of charge 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain or shine. For more info: 937-925-6212.

Rotary Chicken BBQ & Fireworks: at Grimes Airport, North Main Street, Urbana, starting at 3:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Sounds of Summer Concert: 7-9 p.m., Grimes Field. Mack McKenzie entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library: closed today

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. at municipal building (inside or outside, depending on weather)

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon. Check out the vendors and get local products. For more info, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Christiansburg Fireworks/Activities: 9 a.m. church services start activities at park, corner of Wilson and Second streets. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Firefighters’ water ball tourney at 1 p.m. on First Street. Fireworks at dusk.

MONDAY, JULY 8

Teen Scene: Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Nebula in a Jar: 2-3 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Create your very own nebula.