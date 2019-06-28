Free digital markieting workshop offered

With the digital world we live in, using the internet and social media to promote your small business is a must. Join us for a two-hour workshop on digital marketing for small businesses that will cover topics such as branding, content creation, effective websites and social media. The workshop is sponsored and taught by The Ohio State University South Centers and Champaign County Extension.

This free workshop takes place 8:30-10:30 a.m. July 17 in the village of St. Paris conference room at 135 W. Main St., St. Paris. While free, pre-registration is required by calling or emailing Melissa Carter at 740-289-2071, ext 222, or carter.1094@osu.edu

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_farm.jpg

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator, The Ohio State University Extension.

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator, The Ohio State University Extension.