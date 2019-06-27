Mercy Health recognized for heart failure care

SPRINGFIELD – The American Health Association has recognized Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center with its Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Bronze Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital re-admissions for heart failure patients.

The hospital earned the award by meeting achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients should receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

The AHA also placed the hospital on its Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. Hospitals that meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination and enhances patient education are on the Honor Roll. The goal is to reduce hospital re admissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.

Staff report

Info from Mercy Health.

