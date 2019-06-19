50 actors, artistsask for BGSU torestore Gish name

Lillian Gish: An Opportunity for Fairness and Justice

Here is the full statement:

An Opportunity for Fairness and Justice at Bowling Green State University

Lillian Gish (1893-1993) is one of the greatest artists ever to grace the motion picture screen. So we were disappointed to learn that Bowling Green State University in Ohio has decided to strip Miss Gish’s name — and that of her sister, Dorothy, another prominent actress and fellow Ohio native — from its Gish Film Theater and Gallery.

Lillian Gish set the standard for nuanced, eloquent film acting in her silent-era classics Broken Blossoms, Way Down East, Orphans of the Storm, La Bohème, The Scarlet Letter, and The Wind, and she played memorable roles in many talking pictures, most notably The Night of the Hunter and The Whales of August. Her nine-decade career also encompassed landmark successes in theater, including as Ophelia to John Gielgud’s Hamlet, and television, such as in Horton Foote’s The Trip to Bountiful, about which William S. Paley declared, “Television came of age last night.”

Gish was a warm and caring human being who worked tirelessly to champion the causes of film preservation and film as a medium to promote universal harmony.

She established through her will in 1994 the prestigious Dorothy & Lillian Gish Prize for “a man or woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the beauty of the world and to mankind’s enjoyment and understanding of life.” Recipients have included Bob Dylan, Frank Gehry, Pete Seeger, Maya Lin, Laurie Anderson, Chile’s Isabel Allende, Nigerian author-diplomat Chinua Achebe, and African-American artists Spike Lee, Ornette Coleman, Bill T. Jones, Anna Deavere Smith, Lloyd Richards, and Suzan-Lori Parks.

When Spike Lee accepted the Gish Prize in 2013, he said, “Would you believe, two of the most important films that impacted me while I was studying at NYU starred Miss Lillian Gish. Those films were D. W. Griffith’s The Birth of a Nation and Charles Laughton’s The Night of the Hunter. Isn’t it funny (sometimes) how life works? And how ironic life can be? God can be a trickster. Peace and love to the Gish Sisters…”

In 1976, Bowling Green opened The Dorothy and Lillian Gish Film Theater (the joint title was Lillian’s choice). The university accepted a gift from Lillian as part of an endowment to provide scholarships and support the theater; she also donated memorabilia to the university. Bowling Green gave her the honorary degree of Doctor of Performing Arts. But in May 2019 the university decided to remove the Gish name from the theater and call it “The BGSU Film Theater,” while retaining the endowment and Lillian’s personal memorabilia.

This action was taken because of Lillian’s supporting role in D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film The Birth of a Nation, one of more than a hundred appearances she made on the screen (it’s worth noting that Dorothy Gish didn’t even appear in that film but is simply collateral damage in this controversy). Lillian has been recognized with an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award, the Kennedy Center Honors, and an honorary Academy Award, so her legacy as a film artist remains secure. But removing her name and that of her sister from the university theater is a disservice to film history and to the university itself.

Griffith’s film takes an indefensible, racist approach to the history of the Civil War and Reconstruction. But as even the university admits in its task force report on the theater’s name, Lillian was no racist. Her work in many films, such as Griffith’s own Intolerance (1916), a dazzling four-part overview of world history in which she plays the symbolic mother figure rocking the cradle of humanity and tolerance; Griffith’s deeply moving 1919 interracial drama Broken Blossoms; the 1955 masterpiece The Night of the Hunter, in which she plays a beatific protector of endangered children; and the 1967 film of Graham Greene’s The Comedians, in which she challenges Haiti’s dreaded secret police, demonstrates her outspoken belief in universal brotherhood among races and nations.

This controversy detracts from the great legacy Gish left us in her extensive and varied career. For a university to dishonor her by singling out just one film, however offensive it is, is unfortunate and unjust. Doing so makes her a scapegoat in a broader political debate. A university should be a bastion of free speech. This is a supreme “teachable moment” if it can be handled with a more nuanced sense of history.

We call on Bowling Green State University to restore the original name of The Dorothy and Lillian Gish Film Theater. Since some inadequate language in a wall display at the theater helped provoke the university’s action, a more informative and artful display should be created to acquaint students and others with the full context of Lillian’s legacy in all its varied facets. Screening her films and holding discussions on campus about film history would foster the themes and ideals Lillian Gish advocated throughout her illustrious lifetime.

