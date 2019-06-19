Eight Settlers Ridge apartments remain condemned

After an inspection by the county Health District sanitarian on Wednesday, eight first-floor apartments at Settlers Ridge in Urbana’s northwest sector remained temporarily condemned. The units were flooded during Monday morning’s heavy rain.

On Tuesday, the Health District had established a set of goals and expectations and arranged inspections of the apartment complex to see if management had made progress restoring healthy living conditions.

According to a statement from the Health District on Wednesday, utility service was restored on Monday. The sanitarian spoke with the property manager before reinspecting the condemned units on Wednesday.

Some residents were still in the process of removing personal property to allow the cleaning company to enter their units. The property management and owners were to begin a deep clean of all affected units. Excessive water was removed from all units, according to the Health District sanitarian. His recommendations were for both upper and lower units to have circulating air to help with drying and preventing mold growth.

The sanitarian will return today for another inspection.

The Urbana Fire Division had initially shut off gas and electricity to those eight apartments, whose interiors were damaged by water, dirt and possibly sewage residue. The Health District’s complaint investigation form also cites mold as a nuisance at this property.

Although the property has flooded three times in the last 14 months, it is not designated a flood zone.

Community organizations partner to assist

On Monday evening, the Urbana Masonic Temple, along with Urbana United Methodist Church, Grace Baptist Church and HER Realty, prepared a spaghetti dinner for the residents of Settlers Ridge. Dinners were prepared and delivered to the apartments. Food remaining was delivered to the Caring Kitchen.

Affected residents have told the Urbana Daily Citizen they are in need of furniture due to repeated water damage to their personal property. Some have been forced to discard much if not all of their furniture, as well as ruined clothing.

Sandy Hulbert cooks spaghetti to be delivered to residents of Settlers Ridge earlier this week. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_hulbert.jpg Sandy Hulbert cooks spaghetti to be delivered to residents of Settlers Ridge earlier this week. Submitted photos Linda Harper helps prepare spaghetti dinners to be delivered to residents of Settlers Ridge earlier this week. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_harper.jpg Linda Harper helps prepare spaghetti dinners to be delivered to residents of Settlers Ridge earlier this week. Submitted photos

Community groups pitch in to help affected residents