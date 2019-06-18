Walking for well being

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Champaign and Logan counties held its 20th annual mental health awareness walk on June 15 at Lions Park in West Liberty. Pictured from left are: Tammy Nicholl, Executive Director of Mental Health Services; Ryan Heitman, speaker; Lisa Brandel, Director of Recovery Zone in Urbana; Pete Floyd, NAMI president; Rev. Alex Dye of the Oak Grove Mennonite Church, Michelle Mackenzie, speaker; Jr. Frost, Recovery Zone staff; Penny Forman, Recovery Zone staff and NAMI board member; and Kathy Zeller, Director of Recovery Zone in Bellefontaine.

