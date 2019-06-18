ODOT reports local lane, road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following lane and road closures in Champaign County:

– U.S. Route 68 between Urbana Road and state Route 55 – daily lane closures now-June 28 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

– U.S. Route 68 between Monument Square and Court Street – road closure now-June 24. The official detour is state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. Route 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. Route 68.

Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

