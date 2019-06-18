Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

Champaign Economic Partnership Board: 8-10 a.m., Madison-Champaign ESC Central Office, 2200 S. U.S. 68, Urbana. Meetings open to public, held at this time 3rd Wednesday of month at different sites. For info: 937-653-7200.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Urbana Charter Review Committee: 6 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building. Open to the public.

Community Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Green Hills Community’s Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Astronaut Training: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Movie on the Farm Night: arrive between 6 and 7 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, south of Urbana. Director of OH Dept. of Agriculture speaks at 7 p.m. “Farmers for America” shown 7:15 p.m. Ends about 8:30 p.m.

Euchre: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Family Game Night: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages

Dumbo (2019): 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Free Movie Day: The Lego Movie 2 at 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library. Open to everyone.

District 127: Food, Fun and Friendship 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-10. See website for details.

Men in Black International: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Shred Fest: 9 a.m.-noon, county Community Center parking lot, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Free event sponsored by The Peoples Savings Bank. Services provided by Shred It. After shredding is completed, material will be recycled.

1858 Meeting House Concert featuring The American Landscape band: Doors open at 6 p.m./music at 7 p.m. at 43 East Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg. Admission charged at the door.

Men in Black International: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Sounds of Summer Concert: 7-9 p.m., Freshwater Farms. Daniel Dye entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Men in Black International: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre