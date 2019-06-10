Community Calendar

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 3:30-6 p.m., beside the Fire Department. Interested in becoming a vendor? Contact Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children crawling through 2 years

Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for PreK and older

Lunch Bunch: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

Champaign County Retired Teachers’ Association: 11 a.m.,Cedar Bog Educational Unit. Make reservations with Ruth Hunsberger, 937-605-3105.

Moon Sand: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Movie Night: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids. See website for details.

Urbana Township Zoning Board of Appeals: 7 p.m. organizational meeting, Urbana Township Hall, 2564 state Route 54, Urbana

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting in the MS/HS Media Center. Agenda includes work session to discuss drug policies.

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 3 p.m. in the municipal building’s police & fire training room

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library – Grades PreK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

Graham Board of Education: meeting moved to 6 p.m. June 10

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Make Father’s Day Card: 6-6 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-10

Champaign County Law Library Resource Board: 10 a.m., commission board room, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana