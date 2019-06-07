Sheriff’s Office hires deputies to fill 3 vacancies

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office acquired three new deputies for its Uniform Patrol and Court Services divisions during the last few months.

Jayde Sheeley was hired on March 16, Joshua Thomas on March 18, and Tyler Reasor on June 8.

Sheriff Matthew Melvin selected the new deputies after he, with the support of the county commission, recognized the need to fill several vacancies in the sheriff’s office, according to a media release.

Joshua Thomas is sworn in as a Champaign County deputy by Sheriff Matthew Melvin on March 18. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_Thomas.jpg Joshua Thomas is sworn in as a Champaign County deputy by Sheriff Matthew Melvin on March 18. Submitted photos Jayde Sheeley is sworn in as a Champaign County deputy by Sheriff Matthew Melvin on March 16. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_Sheeley.jpg Jayde Sheeley is sworn in as a Champaign County deputy by Sheriff Matthew Melvin on March 16. Submitted photos Tyler Reasor is sworn in as a Champaign County deputy by Sheriff Matthew Melvin on June 8. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_sheriff.jpg Tyler Reasor is sworn in as a Champaign County deputy by Sheriff Matthew Melvin on June 8. Submitted photos

Staff report

Info from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

