‘Celebs’ seek tips for CACC

The Cancer Association of Champaign County will hold its annual Celebrity Waiters Dinner fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on June 25 at Coppertop Restaurant, located at 116 Miami St. in Urbana.

This will be the 12th year that the organization has recruited local celebs to don waiter garb and collect tips, all of which go to the CACC, which assists Champaign County residents who have cancer. The event is one of the group’s main fundraisers.

The volunteer waiters who will be seeking tips/donations for the CACC are Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital; Paul Waldsmith, director of the Champaign Family YMCA; Nick Selvaggio, judge of the county Common Pleas Court; Scott DeLong, president of CRSI; Karen Bailey, county auditor; and Brett Evilsizor, president of the CACC.

During the dinner, a raffle winner will receive gift cards to local restaurants. Raffle tickets will be available for $5 a ticket or $10 for three tickets.

Those wishing to dine are asked to call Coppertop at 937-653-6060 to reserve a table and select a waiter.