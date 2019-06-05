Community Calendar

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

The Longest Day (1962) – Throwback Thursday: 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Admission is $5.

Fourth of July Craft: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Adults invited to make a U.S. flag flip flop bracelet and patriotic charms to go around glasses.

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library meeting room, for all ages. No registration. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project: scarf. Others may bring their own projects.

Movie Night: 4:15-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Visit website for details.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Outer Rim Café: 1-3 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

“Our Special Moon” Stillwater Stargazers: 7 p.m., St. Paris Public Library. Open to everyone.

Detective Pikachu: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6:30 p.m., outside municipal building. Asparagus, green onions, spinach, lettuce, farm fresh beef, pork and chicken and more.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Guided Orchid Walks: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $5 per person, free for members. Naturalist-led walk.

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 2:30-4:30 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris.

Detective Pikachu: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Concord Community Center Bingo: Doors open 5 p.m.; gun raffle 5:30 p.m.; games at 6 p.m. Center located at 3263 N. state Route 560. For info, call 937-653-8185.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Detective Pikachu: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

OSU Alumni Scholarship Bike Ride: 8 a.m.-noon. Start at Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St. Casual ride along Simon Kenton Trail. Poker Run, best hand. $20 fee goes to scholarship fund for OSU frosh from Champaign County.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Teen Scene: Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

Graham Board of Education: 3:30 p.m. special meeting, board conference room, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36, to discuss personnel matters. Action may be taken.

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting, Graham High Media Center, 7800 W. U.S. Route 36 (original date was June 12)

Kool-Aid Lip Gloss: 2-3 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Learn to make lip gloss.