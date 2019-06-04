ODOT reports lane, road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation issued the following guidance concerning road work in Champaign County:

– U.S. Route 68 between Urbana Road and state Route 55 has daily lane closures now-June 28 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

– US 68 between Monument Square and Court Street is closed now-June 24. The official detour is state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. 36 to state 29 to state 296 to U.S. 68.

