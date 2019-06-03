Shred Fest set for June 22

Gather all the office-type paper, file folders, envelopes, stapled paper, bound paper and glossy paper you no longer need and want to dispose of safely.

The Peoples Savings Bank’s annual Shred Fest is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22, in the parking lot of the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. This free service shreds bank statements and other disposable paper, then the material is recycled. The goal is combating identity theft and clearing drawers and closets.

There is a limit on how much paper a person can take to the event. That limit is five file boxes (the size in which copy paper is sold).

Items that won’t be accepted include metal clips and brackets, binders, old cardboard boxes, trash, household hazardous waste, carbon paper, transparencies, food, liquids, paper towels, tissues, glass, aluminum and plastics.

There will be refreshments and a chance to win a cross cut shredder.

Shredding services will be provided by Shred-It.

Dispose of bank statements, documents, etc. safely

Staff report

Info from The Peoples Savings Bank

