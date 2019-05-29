Children can eat for free this summer

Urbana City Schools offers summer meals at no cost to young people. The district’s Summer Feed Program offers breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, June 17 through Aug. 9, to people 18 years old and younger.

Meals will be served at the new Urbana High School Dining Commons, 500 Washington Ave. Breakfast is 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch is noon-1 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch also will be offered at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, on the same dates.

The Climber Cafe’ Mobile Lunch Bus will be on the road for its third year in a row June 17 through Aug. 1. The bus will serve a hot lunch Monday through Friday at the following locations and times:

– Gwynne Village Apartments, 719 Mosgrove St. – 10:45-11:15 a.m.

– South Elementary, 725 S. Main St. – 11:30 a.m.-noon

– Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park, 5579 Springfield Urbana Pike – 12:30-1 p.m.

Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $1.50 and lunch for $3.

For more info regarding the Summer Feed Program, sponsored by Urbana City Schools, call the district’s Food Service Department at 937-653-1427 or email Shelly.hall@urbanacityschools.org

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district

Submitted by the Urbana school district