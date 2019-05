The annual Champaign County Shrine Club/Knights of Columbus steak fry will be held Wednesday, June 5, at Parsons’ Party Barn, 2219 Dialton Road, St. Paris. Social hour is at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m. Reservations should be sent to to Al Johnson at 937-465-3202. Featured speaker will be Tyler Haines, Urbana University head football coach.

Information from Champaign County Shrine Club.

