The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, May 20, at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana. Regent Kim Snyder conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Sharon McCall and the American’s Creed was led by Megan Snyder. Joanna Woodburn accompanied the group in the singing of the national anthem.

The chapter was pleased to participate in the installation of new member Judith Bunnell.

Regent Snyder congratulated Megan Snyder on her Outstanding Junior status by presenting her with the pin designating this honor. Megan will be participating as a Page at Continental Congress in June.

President General’s Message: Claudia Foulk reported that President General Ann Turner Dillon reflected on her past three years of service as President General. She stated that one of her fondest memories is climbing the scaffolding to the top of Constitution Hall’s stage and looking into the eagle’s eye.

National Defense Report: Carol Tong reported that Old Unicoi Trail, Blairsville, Georgia, awarded its fourth NSDAR Distinguished Citizen Medal to Maria L. Britt, Major General, USA (Retired). Britt acknowledged the role of patriotic women throughout history and challenged Daughters to fulfill their potential in whatever effort they choose.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder reported that our scheduled presenter, Lynn Murrell, a member of the Anna Asbury Stone Chapter, was unable to be in attendance due to health issues. For that reason, the program for the afternoon would consist of a brainstorming session for planning our chapter’s future direction. Regent Snyder read a thank you letter from OSDAR for the gift of a cherry music stand and item detail notebook for the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead. Regent Snyder discussed current issues on the table at the present time for NSDAR. National Chaplain, Pamela Wright, recently added some alternative language formats for our ceremonies to allow better communication and inclusion of members. A second item is a small increase in National membership dues. A third issue is the contract with Hamilton Insignia as official jeweler for NSDAR. These issues will be debated at Continental Congress in Washington D.C, June 24-30, 2019. Six ladies from Urbana Chapter will be attending. They are Regent Kim Snyder, Jeanne Evans, Judi Henson, Judith Kathary, Megan Snyder and Dona Tullis. Important upcoming events on the chapter calendar are the Champaign County Fair, August 2-9, 2019 and the Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade September 28, 2019.

Secretary’s Report: The April minutes were approved for filing as written.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 84 members. She is currently working with 2 prospective members and one application is waiting for National approval.

Historian’s Report: Janet Ebert reported that the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC is preparing their summer schedule and is seeking information on cemeteries that are in need of attention. Of particular interest are those located in the northeast section of Champaign County.

Pat Detwiler gave a report of the symbolic meanings of the design of our flag of the United States of America.

Judi Henson reported that our chapter has logged a total of 725 hours to date for this year for the Service to America project. She reminded members that all hours should be entered by June 15, 2019.

Connie Flanly reported on Symbols of America.

Megan Snyder reminded members that she is still making pillows for the VA Hospital and would welcome support with this project.

The members then participated in a very worthwhile brainstorming period, focusing on direction for the chapter in terms of Programs, Projects, Events and Locations.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:30 PM. Hostesses for the afternoon were Judy Brooks, Carol Tong, Susan Fornof-Lippincott, Dona Tullis and Joanna Woodburn.

The next meeting will be our annual Flag Day Pot-Luck, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Champaign County Historical Society. Bring a dish to share and your place setting.

