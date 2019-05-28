Community Calendar

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Summer Reading Kick-off Party at Goshen Park: 4:30-6 p.m. for all ages. Eat hot dogs, win prizes, decorate stars. Sponsored by Mechanicsburg Public Library.

Town Hall event: 6 p.m. at Lincoln & Main

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.–2 p.m., Mercy Health – St. Paris Family Medicine, 114 B Springfield Street, St. Paris

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Relay for Life: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Urbana University

1858 Meeting House Concert featuring musician Bill Purk: Doors open at 6 p.m./music at 7 p.m. at 43 East Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg. Admission charged at the door. Also performing with Purk: Crossing Over (a bluegrass gospel band with musical roots in and around Mechanicsburg) as well as Black Diamond (a bluegrass band from the Marysville area).

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Guided Orchid Walks: 2 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $5 per person, free for members. Naturalist-led walk

The Tuskegee Airmen: 2 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. John Mitchell, son of a Tuskegee Airman, will present this free program.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

Champaign County Library North Lewisburg Friends: 6:30 p.m., North Lewisburg branch library (original time was 5:30 p.m.)

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., CVS, 719 Scioto St., Urbana. For appointment, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are generally available but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults. Beginners class. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure stop.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

MHDAS Board: 5 p.m., 1521 N. Detroit St., West Liberty. Regular meeting.

Paper Towel Roll Rocket: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Space App: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Download space app for your Android or iPhone and see what is in the sky.