Apple Farm Service announces Local Government Appreciation Days

MECHANICSBURG – Apple Farm Service has announced its first annual Local Government Appreciation Days for township, county, city and state government workers.

The Mechanicsburg store, located at 12446 East State Route 29, will be held Thursday, June 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Government employees can stop by for prize giveaways, product demonstrations, test drives, and equipment education. Apple Farm Service will also be firing up the grill for a cook-out lunch.

Product specialists will be on site to provide equipment education, lessons to find the best deals with government bidding and purchasing programs, and product demonstrations. Mowers, tractors, skid steers, attachments, and everything grounds care and construction will be on display.