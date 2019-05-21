Retired Teachers group to meet at Cedar Bog

On Tuesday, June 11, the Champaign County Retired Teachers Association will meet at Cedar Bog. The usual time of the meetings (11 a.m.) and date (second Tuesday of even-number months) are being observed, but the locale is special for the month of June. The cost for the lunch also remains at $12.

The meeting will be held at the Cedar Bog Educational Center. A presentation concerning the Bog will be given, with a guided tour to follow. Members are reminded to wear walking shoes or boots for the tour.

The boardwalks have been given attention recently, and benches are provided for persons wishing to pause in their perusal of the Bog’s flora and butterfly groups. Please contact President of the CCRTA, Ruth Hunsberger, for reservations at 937-605-3105.

Earlier this year, members heard about the “Growth and Economic Prospects for Champaign County” presented by Director Marcia Bailey of Champaign Economic Partnership. The April presentation was “The History of Kiser Lake” given by Justin Evans, of Saint Paris.

Bailey spoke to current projects, and those for the future. Evans shared many photos and told of the progressive improvements to Kiser Lake and its grounds.

Membership in the CCRTA is open to former teachers. First-time attending teachers are provided a free meal (please call for reservations). Persons interested in the field of education may become associate members.

By Jan Ebert

Info from the Champaign County Retired Teachers Assn.

